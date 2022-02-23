Sony VR2 Headset Design Teased; Draws Inspiration From PS5 News oi-Megha Rawat

Sony has officially revealed the design of its PlayStation VR2 headset, a year after it was first announced. While the PSVR2 looks quite similar to its predecessor, it has a structure that fits the brand new Sense controllers. Sony drew design inspirations from the PS5 generation of consoles. The new headset has rounded corners, similar to the DualSense controller, and the same color palette as the PS5.

The updated model has a similar white-and-black colour scheme as the PlayStation 5, and while it has the same overall design as the original PS VR, it has a few improvements, including as a lens adjustment dial, a redesigned vent design, and little weight reductions. The PS VR2 contains tiny textured PlayStation icons concealed on the front and back bands of the headgear, similar to the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller.

It's been more than five years since the first PlayStation VR was released, and it's time for an update. While it will work with the PS5, it will require a special adaptor and the interface will be distinctly last-gen. Other VR initiatives by Sony, such as delivering free VR games to PlayStation Plus users, have been difficult in the absence of an upgraded headset to pair with the PS5.

Sony VR2 Headset Features: What To Expect?

The headset has haptic feedback, eye tracking, 4K HDR, 90/120Hz frame rates, foveated processing, and a 110-degree field of vision, and it interfaces to the PS5 through a single USB-C cable.

It's also worth recalling that the PSVR was one of the first consumer VR headsets, alongside the existing Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, both of which have since had countless sequels with vastly improved optical clarity, a field of view, and overall immersion.

Users could only walk around a very narrow space effectively in front of your PS4 and engage with virtual worlds with a pair of wands that could only simulate grasping and ungrasping at best, a far cry from the twirling they can do with contemporary controllers or the immersive hands with individual fingers users can get with a Valve Index controller today.

Because of the PSVR's basic single-camera tracking system, it was also perilous to turn your body completely away from the TV, since it could lose track of your hands.

Sony VR2 Headset Rivals

Sony now needs to compete with headsets like the Oculus Quest 2, which doesn't require a computer, the Valve Index, which uses finger tracking, and the high-resolution HP Reverb G2. Since the first PSVR and its PlayStation Move controllers, VR hardware has advanced significantly, and Sony must now demonstrate that it can still deliver an engaging experience.

Sony has already announced one game made for the system, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is designed, especially for PS VR2 and will open new gates for gamers to travel further into the world of Horizon.

The PlayStation VR was the first affordable VR headgear, requiring neither a powerful gaming PC nor additional equipment worth around Rs. 59,652. Back in 2016, it turned customers' existing PS4 gaming consoles into a decently capable setup for around Rs. 29,826- Rs. 37,283, and it's only been more reasonable since then.

