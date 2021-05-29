Sony WF-1000XM4 Features Leaked: Tipped To Feature Improved ANC, Better Battery Life News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony is well-known for its audio accessories with a focus on offering premium products. The Sony WF-1000XM4 could be the upcoming earbuds that will be the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM3. Now, the latest info has revealed the few features of the upcoming Sony's truly wireless earbuds, which claims the earbuds will come with improved ANC and better battery life compared to its predecessor. Let's dive into details.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Features Leaked

The latest info comes via WinFuture(by GSMArena), suggesting the new earbuds will provide better noise cancellation. However, the predecessor also comes with an ANC feature but this time presence of the "Sony V1" custom chip in earbuds will offer more effective ANC along with support for high-quality wireless audio transmitted through LDAC.

The report further states that the earbuds will offer up to 8 hours of music playback with ANC on and 12 hours with ANC, while the previous model delivers 6 hours of playback time with ANC and 8 hours without ANC. With the charging case, the upcoming WF-1000XM4 said to offer a total of 24 hours of playback with ANC and 36 hours with ANC off.

Moreover, the earbuds could support Qi wireless charging which will be another upgrade over to its predecessor which supports only a USB Type C charging port. Other features are said to include wireless charging, Hi-Res Audio certification. Apart from this, the leak also suggests that the earbuds could be priced at 280 Euros (roughly Rs. 24,700), while the previous model was launched at Rs. 19,990.

Sony WF-1000XM4: What We Think

We expect the upcoming earbuds to support an official IP rating for dust and water-resistant, compatible with iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, SBC, and AAC codecs support. The launch is date is yet to be announced. So, we will suggest you take this info with pinch of salt until Sony confirms anything.

Looking at the features, we can say the upcoming earbuds will also be another flagship offering from Sony. Apart from the better battery life, ANC, we might also get some new features from the upcoming earbuds. Besides, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is also expected to compete against other flagship earphones from brands like Apple, Sennheiser.

Best Mobiles in India