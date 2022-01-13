Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds Announced For Rs. 19,990 In India; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony announced the flagship WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds back in June last year globally. Now, the brand has finally brought the earbuds to the Indian market. It is the successor of the Sony WF-1000XM3 which offers upgraded features compared to its precursor.

The latest flagship earbuds from Sony are the industry-leading noise cancellation-enabled earbuds that provide clearer sound with even less noise. Other features also include great battery life, in-house chip, and so on. Check out the pricing and availability details of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds in India.

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds Price & Availability In India

Starting with the price, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS has been launched at Rs. 19,990 in the country. It can be purchased starting January 16 via Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronic stores, and other e-commerce channels across the country. It comes in silver and black color options.

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWSEarbuds Features

In terms of design, the latest WF-1000XM4 flaunts a smaller and lighter design. The earbuds are said to be 10 percent smaller than the previous generation earphones, while the charging case is 40 percent smaller. The earbuds are powered by the company's integrated processor V1.

Also, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds come with newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20 percent increase in magnet volume also improves the noise-cancelling capabilities. Apart from the noise cancelling, the earphones also support LDAC code and there are newly developed Noise Isolation earbud tips to provide an improved fit.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has Voice Pickup Technology which brings a comfortable hands-free calling experience. Additionally, it includes an Adaptive Sound Control feature that adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. The earphones also support an instant pause and play feature. If you remove the earbuds out of the ear, the music automatically stops.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 32-hour battery life with Noise Cancellation on. A quick five-minute charge will give you up an hour of playtime. The Sony WF-1000XM4 also supports wireless charging with Qi technology, Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and the Speak-to-Chat feature which automatically pauses the music when the user speaks to someone and once the chat is over, the music starts playing again.

Moreover, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS also comes with Fast Pair technology. In one tap, the earbuds will be paired with your Android devices. It also supports Microsoft Swift Pair, which helps to connect the earbuds with Windows 10 devices easily. Even, the earphones are touted to be perfect for watching TV shows, movies, and more. Lastly, the earbuds have an IPX4 rating, making them splash and sweat resistant.

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a high-end TWS, then you can definitely consider the Sony WF-1000XM4. Along with the ANC, you'll get several advanced features such as Speak-to-Chat, long-lasting battery life, wireless charging, and so on. In this range, the latest Sony earbuds will compete with other high-end TWS earbuds from brands like Samsung, Apple, and others.

