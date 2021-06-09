Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds With LDAC Codec, V1 Chip Launched; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After a lot of rumors and leaks, Sony has finally launched the WF-1000XM4, the successor of the Sony WF-1000XM3. The earbuds are small in size and offer improved ANC and better battery life compared to its predecessor. Besides, the premium design and flagship-grade features of the Sony WF-1000XM4 will help it to compete against other flagship earbuds such as the Apple AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Features

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has a 6mm dynamic driver with a 20 percent larger magnetic. The new-gen earbuds come with Sony's V1 chip for a more effective ANC. It is Hi-Res Audio certified and also supports passive noise isolation. Further, the Sony WF-1000XM4 comes with an LDAC Bluetooth codec that offers better quality audio.

In addition, the earbuds also support Sony's DSEE Extreme audio upscaling and 360 Reality Audio. For battery, the WF-1000XM4 claims to offer eight hours battery life on a single charge with ANC and 12 hours without ANC. With the charging case, the earbuds offer 24 hours with ANC and 36 hours with ANC off.

It supports both fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging that claims to offer 60 minutes of playback time in just 5 minutes of charge. Besides, they are IPX4 certified for dust and water resistance.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Price And Availability

The price of the earbuds has been set at $280 (around Rs. 20,425). It is already up for grabs in the US via the company's website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. The Sony WF-1000XM4 comes in black and silver color options.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Launching In India?

As of now, there is no word on India's launch of the earbuds. However, we expect the Sony WF-1000XM4 will arrive soon in the country. It is believed to come at around Rs. 20,000. We will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

At this moment, the predecessor Sony WF-1000XM3 is selling for Rs. 17,990. So, if you are looking for flagship earbuds then can wait for the Sony WF-1000XM4. By spending more Rs. 2,000 or Rs. 3,000, you will get more improved features than the WF-1000XM3. Besides, the Sony WF-1000XM4 can detect your voice while you are speaking, and can automatically pause the music.

Best Mobiles in India