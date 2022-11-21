Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds Announced With ANC, 20 Hours Battery Life; Worth Buying? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Sony has been working on several audio accessories for a while now, including headphones and earbuds. The brand has just unveiled the Sony WF-LS900N earbuds with Hi-Res audio, active noise cancellation, and more. With its lightweight build, the new Sony earbuds will compete against earbuds from Samsung, Sennheiser, JBL, and others.

To recall, the Sony WF-LS900N earbuds were already launched in the global market back in May and have finally made its way to the Indian market. The new earbuds are placed just below the Sony WF-1000XM4 but come with a more lightweight build and a petite design.

Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds Price in India

The new Sony WF-LS900N earbuds are priced at ₹16,990 and will be available starting November 24. As part of the inaugural offer, the new earbuds are available with ₹3,000 cashback, bringing down the price to just ₹13,990. The discounted price will be available until November 30. Buyers can choose from black, white, and new beige color options.

Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds Features

One of the key features that Sony has brought for the new pair of earbuds is active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparent ambient sound. The new Sony WF-LS900N features a "Never Off" experience for users highlighting the ANC technology.

The Sony WF-LS900N earbuds also come with Adaptive Sound Control, allowing users to adjust the ambient sound settings. Sony also claims the new earbuds come with premium mics, allowing users to experience clearer calls. It's further enhanced with Precise Voice Pickup technology for seamless calls, the brand says.

More importantly, the new Sony WF-LS900N earbuds claim to last up to 20 hours with the charging case. Sony has also brought in fast-charging support for the earbuds, which claims to offer 60 minutes of audio playback with just five minutes of charging.

Just like most other earbuds or Bluetooth accessories, the Sony WF-LS900N earbuds support Fast Pair and Swift Pair. It also supports multipoint connection, allowing users to connect the earbuds with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Should You Buy Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds?

The Sony WF-LS900N earbuds seem to bring in premium features like ANC and adaptive sound control. While it seems expensive, the earbuds also promise a prolonged battery life. If you're looking for a new pair of premium earbuds, the Sony WF-LS900N is worth checking out.

