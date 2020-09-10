Sony WH-1000XM4 India Price Tipped; Launch Set For This Month News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony is gearing up for yet another audio product launch in the Indian market. Following the WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds, the company is now ready to bring the flagship WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. The upcoming model will be the successor to the company's iconic WH-1000XM3 and will come with ANC as its predecessor. Let's have a look at its expected pricing and specifications.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Expected Price In India

The Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones are expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. The information comes from one of the industry sources. The wireless headset is likely to go official on September 18 in the country and will be available via both online as well as offline platforms.

For reference, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is currently retailing for around Rs. 26,990 online. So, it could be a possibility that we get to see a similar price tag or with a marginal difference. But, the specifics would only be clear once the headphones go official.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 brings several improvements over its predecessor. In fact, the company has claimed the ANC to be improved than the previous-gen model as well. The wireless headphones will be packed with some intelligent set of features which are said to enhance the overall user experience.

The headphones will be packed with features like Speak-to-Chat which will pause the audio when a user starts to speak. The headphones will also feature several user-friendly functions such as Wearing Detection and Quick Attention mode.

The pair will be compatible with Sony's Headphone Connect app as its precursor. The ANC headphones will also have a Smart Listening feature which will allow users to adjust the ambient sound. Besides, the pair will also have support for voice-based digital assistants and touch-sensitive earcups.

It is worth mentioning that the headphones have already been announced in the international market. We might soon come across an official confirmation for its India launch and will keep you updated on the same.

