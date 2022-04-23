Sony WH-1000XM5 Renders Show New Design; Key Specifications Also Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony is quite popular for its flagship headset and TWS earbuds. Besides, the brand also offers cameras, gaming accessories, and so on. Earlier this year, Sony launched its flagship TWS Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds for Rs. 19,990 in India. Now, the company seems to be launching a new headset dubbed the WH-1000XM5 soon.

The upcoming headset will be the successor of the WH-1000XM4 that was announced back in 2020. The renders of the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5 have been revealed online, showing the design in its full glory. Let's have a look at what has to offer Sony's next-gen headset.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Renders Reveal Design

The renders of the Sony WH-1000XM5 have been shared by TechnikNews. The headset is spotted in two color options black and silver. This time, Sony will use a new design for the next-gen WH-1000XM5. The earpads will be larger in size and the headband will have thicker padding compared to its precursor. Besides, the power button will be changed to a slider design while the 'Custom' button will be replaced with the 'NC/Ambient'.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Expected Features

Apart from the design, the publication has also managed to gather a few details about the Sony WH-1000XM5. In terms of features, the headphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 lasts more than a day on a single charge. The headphones are said to take up to three and half hours to fully charge.

Alongside, the report revealed Sony will use two processors and three microphones for noise cancellation. For connectivity, it is tipped to come with Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. Nothing is more known about the WH-1000XM5 headset. We expect to get more info on the same in the coming days.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Expected Pricing And Launch

As of now, the launch and pricing details of the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5 are yet to be revealed. Since the headset will get some upgrades, so, we expect it might cost slightly higher than the predecessor. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is currently selling for Rs. 29,990 in India.

