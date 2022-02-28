Sony WH-XB910N Arrives In India With Extra Bass Technology News oi-Vivek

Sony India has introduced yet another mid-tier over-the-ear headphone -- the Sony WH-XB910N. These latest pair of headphones offer features like active noise cancellation along with Extra Bass technology, which is said to offer a party-like experience.

The Sony WH-XB910N uses Dual-Noise sensor technology and claims to offer improved noise cancellation (NC), which can mute the surrounding noise and offers a clean music listening experience. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones are available in black and blue color with a matte finish.

Sony WH-XB910N Specifications

The Sony WH-XB910N comes with a 40mm driver, capable of offering a frequency response range of 7 Hz-25,000 Hz (JEITA) via the stereo mini-jack. When it comes to Bluetooth, the headphones offer the latest Bluetooth 5.2 with support for codecs like SBC, AAC, LDAC. On Bluetooth mode, the response range comes down to 20 Hz-20,000 Hz at 44.1 kHz sampling and 20 Hz-40,000 Hz at LDAC 96 kHz sampling 990 kbps.

The headphones also come with an L-shaped aux cable with a 1.2meter length. When it comes to battery life, the Sony WH-XB910N can last up to 30 hours with noise cancellation turned on. With NC turned off, the headphones can offer 50 hours of music playback or 40 hours of communication time. The headphones use a USB Type-C port for charging, and they take 3.5 hours for a full charge.

The headphones weigh 252 grams, and the company includes a carry case inside the package. Volume can be controlled using the touch controllers, which are built into the earcups. Besides, you can also access voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa directly from the headphones.

Pricing And Availability

The Sony WH-XB910N will be available in India starting today for Rs. 14,990, which makes these mid-tier headphones. The Sony WH-XB910N will be available from Sony India's official site, Sony centers, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retail stores from across the country. Overall, the headphones seem to be targeted towards those, who want a headphone with good battery life and also offers thumping bass.

