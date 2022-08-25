Just In
- 12 min ago Will MediaTek Helio G99 Processor Make Poco M5 4G Worth Buying In 5G Era?
- 1 hr ago Poco Confirms M5 4G Rumors; India Launch Officially Teased
- 2 hrs ago Krafton Launching Moonbreaker Game For PC After BGMI Ban; Will Indians Get To Play It?
- 2 hrs ago Sonos Optimo 2 Could Be Gamechanger In Premium Speaker Segment; Find Out Why
Don't Miss
- Movies Vivek Agnihotri Opines On Box Office Failure Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera & Laal Singh Chaddha
- Automobiles BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Launched At Rs 1.2 Crore
- Finance Today's Gold Price Delhi, Aug 25: Check Prices Of Yellow Metal After Gain Of Rs 402
- News Explained: How NAFIS, a pan-India fingerprint database, will help nab criminals
- Sports Three players Manchester United could sign before transfer deadline
- Lifestyle Kriti Sanon’s Beauty Secrets Revealed
- Travel Dead Sea: The Lowest Place On Earth All You Need To Know
- Education ICSI CS Result June 2022 announced: Lakshya Chawla, Nikita Chandwani tops
Sony Launches Party Ready X-Series Wireless Speakers In India
Sony has officially launched three premium speakers in India under the X-series of wireless speakers. The Sony SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, and the SRS-XE200 are the latest wireless speakers from Sony India and pack features like colorful design, fast charging support, and IP rating for water and dust resistance.
Sony SRS-XG300 Details
The Sony SRS-XG300 is the most capable portable wireless speaker among the lot. This speaker comes with a dedicated φ20 mm tweeter and a massive woofer that measures 61 mm x 68 mm. The speaker has a frequency response range of 20 Hz-20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz sampling) and it also has a Stereo Mini Jack (IN), USB C, and a USB A (Only for DC OUT).
Coming to the features, the Sony SRS-XG300 uses a newly developed X-balanced speaker unit with a non-circular diaphragm that claims to release more sound pressure to offer high-quality audio output. On a single charge, the speaker can deliver 25 hours of battery life and it also supports fast charging, where 10 minutes of charge time can offer 70 minutes of music playback.
Sony SRS-XE200 Details
The Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth speaker is the most affordable one among the three. The speaker is equipped with a Line-Shape Diffuser, which helps to deliver louder audio and it also has a stereo speaker setup for an elevated music listening experience with dual passive radiators.
The Sony SRS-XE200 also supports fast charging, and on a single charge, the speaker can offer up to 17 hours of music playback time. If your friend also has a Sony SRS-XE200, both speakers can be paired together using Party Connect (up to 100 speakers) and the Stereo Pair feature (two speakers) using the Sony Music Center app.
Pricing And Availability
The Sony SRS-XG300 will retail for Rs. 26,990 and will be available starting today (25th of August). Similarly, the Sony SRS-XE300 costs Rs. 19,990 and will be available starting September 10, 2022. Lastly, the most affordable Sony SRS-XE200 will retail for Rs. 12,990 and will be available from the 30th of September 2022 onwards.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
16,990
-
14,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
13,390
-
20,455
-
17,770
-
17,999
-
1,06,000
-
34,999