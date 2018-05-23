ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Sound One launches ROCK Bluetooth Wireless speaker in India

Sound One, a Hong Kong-based company has launched ROCK portable stereo speaker with TWS in India.

By:

Related Articles

Sound One, a Hong Kong-based company and pioneer in a portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication has launched ROCK portable stereo speaker with TWS in India.

Sound One launches ROCK Bluetooth Wireless speaker in India

The ROCK Bluetooth speaker is a unique full metal body speaker. The speaker comes with an advanced bass chip which makes the bass more vigorous. The company claims that it's has a long connectivity with Bluetooth 4.1 Technology. The speakers are easy to pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device. It will auto-reconnects to the last-used device within up to 10 Meters, with no obstruction.

The company claims that the ROCK Bluetooth speaker comes with an unbelievable sound using a 3W audio driver. Users can also connect two wireless speakers for stereo sound. The speaker has Universal Compatibility, that is, it can be paired with all types of devices-- smartphones, tablets and laptops with Bluetooth built-in. The wireless Bluetooth speaker also supports non-Bluetooth devices such as Micro SD card, 3.5mm AUX-IN input and USB. One can enjoy music with Bluetooth device or non-Bluetooth devices such as computer and MP3 players.

The speaker supports hands-free calling and comes with a built-in microphone. The company also claims that the ROCK Bluetooth speaker gives 5 hours of playback time with a charge time of 2-3 hours.

Sound One launches ROCK Bluetooth Wireless speaker in India

Product Specifications:

Frequency Response:40Hz-20KHz,
Bluetooth Specification: 4.0+EDR,SNR:>=70db
Speaker size: 1.5inch
Rated power: 3.2W
Operating Range: Up to 10 meters
Music playing time: 5 hours
Charging time: about 2-3 hours
Support Hand-free when answer calling (with MIC)

The price of the product is Rs 1,890, but with a special launch offer, it is available at Rs 990 for the limited time period. The product carry's a 1-year warranty and will be available on e-commerce websites like Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Paytm, Myntra.com and Retail Outlets. The ROCK Bluetooth speaker is available in 2 color variants of black and silver.

SoundOne also provides high-end earphones which are specifically designed for high-quality sound. So the interested one can also check out their headphone segment.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2018
X

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue