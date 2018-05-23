Sound One launches ROCK Bluetooth Wireless speaker in India

Sound One, a Hong Kong-based company and pioneer in a portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication has launched ROCK portable stereo speaker with TWS in India.

The ROCK Bluetooth speaker is a unique full metal body speaker. The speaker comes with an advanced bass chip which makes the bass more vigorous. The company claims that it's has a long connectivity with Bluetooth 4.1 Technology. The speakers are easy to pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device. It will auto-reconnects to the last-used device within up to 10 Meters, with no obstruction.

The company claims that the ROCK Bluetooth speaker comes with an unbelievable sound using a 3W audio driver. Users can also connect two wireless speakers for stereo sound. The speaker has Universal Compatibility, that is, it can be paired with all types of devices-- smartphones, tablets and laptops with Bluetooth built-in. The wireless Bluetooth speaker also supports non-Bluetooth devices such as Micro SD card, 3.5mm AUX-IN input and USB. One can enjoy music with Bluetooth device or non-Bluetooth devices such as computer and MP3 players.

The speaker supports hands-free calling and comes with a built-in microphone. The company also claims that the ROCK Bluetooth speaker gives 5 hours of playback time with a charge time of 2-3 hours.

Product Specifications:

Frequency Response:40Hz-20KHz,

Bluetooth Specification: 4.0+EDR,SNR:>=70db

Speaker size: 1.5inch

Rated power: 3.2W

Operating Range: Up to 10 meters

Music playing time: 5 hours

Charging time: about 2-3 hours

Support Hand-free when answer calling (with MIC)

The price of the product is Rs 1,890, but with a special launch offer, it is available at Rs 990 for the limited time period. The product carry's a 1-year warranty and will be available on e-commerce websites like Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Paytm, Myntra.com and Retail Outlets. The ROCK Bluetooth speaker is available in 2 color variants of black and silver.

SoundOne also provides high-end earphones which are specifically designed for high-quality sound. So the interested one can also check out their headphone segment.