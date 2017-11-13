SoundBot launches SB521- HD premium Bluetooth touch control speaker at Rs. 2,990

SoundBot, a leading California-based lifestyle audio and accessories brand has now announced the launch of its latest metallic finish, stylish, HD Premium Bluetooth, the high-performance wireless speaker "SB521-" in India.

Commenting on the launch of the SB521GN, Mr. Howard Chang, Director, SoundBot, said, 'We are excited about the launch of SB521- speaker at a time when Indian market is expanding on Bluetooth devices and outdoors travel. With such rich diversity and the need for unique listening experiences as well as people moving toward high-quality input and output, this is a device which serves every purpose. Our foray here has been a successful journey so far, and we endeavor to continue bringing high tech, state of art stylish, fashionable and dynamic gadgets.'

Let's have a look at some of the features of this new SoundBot Bluetooth speaker.

Suited for Millennial Audiophile The company has said that this modern, slick, stylish and alluring gadget is perfect for both indoors and outdoors. The SB521- delivers music which is matchless and dynamic, suited for the millennial audiophile who loves to move seamlessly within a home, outdoors and nature. SB521- comes with 1500mAH built-in battery and the company claims that it delivers up to 6 hours of non-stop playback time. Dynamic Sound and Quality The SB521- has been designed to give music lovers an exhilarating experience with dynamic sound quality, solid performance. The device can connect to all gadgets in the house, Android, Apple products, MP4 and MP3 players and offers an immersive listening experience. This stylish metallic colored device is equipped with a dual membrane of 5W + 5W HD loudspeakers on both ends of the speaker to reproduce potent bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp high notes. Unique Design "Its design is state of the art with a unique, one of its kind premium stainless steel brush metallic finish with a passive subwoofer on both ends for active usage for those who love spending time in both nature and indoor," says the company. SoundBot's SB521- also offers LED backlit touch sensory control buttons and built-in 3.5mm aux audio line-in. The speaker's dimensions include 18.5 x 8 x 7 cm and it weighs 971 grams. Price and Availability The speaker is available for purchase from the online (Amazon.in) and offline counters. While the company says it has launched the device at Rs. 2,990 but currently, the speaker is priced at Rs. 2,520 on Amazon.