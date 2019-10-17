ENGLISH

    Soundcore Launches Noise Cancellation Headset Life NC In India At Rs. 11,999

    By
    |

    Soundcore by Anker has announced the launch of its latest Life NC neckband Bluetooth headset in India. The company claims that it comes with active noise cancellation and capable of delivering up to 10 hours of playtime and 15 hours in standard mode.

    Soundcore Launches Noise Cancellation Headset Life NC In India

     

    The company launch the headset with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. However, you can get it with a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 under Amazon's Great Indian Sale. Here are the details:

    Life NC comes with inbuilt four microphones embedded on the neckband. It also comes with uplink noise cancellation Technology and the company claims it ensures to eliminate background noise and boost the voice clarity.

    Both the earbuds come with 12mm drivers. It comes with active noise cancellation support which blocks out ambient sounds. Users can also turn on the transparency mode to let your surroundings in - without removing the earbuds. The Soundcore Life NC comes with IPX5 certification which will allow users to operate the device from 33ft distance from the connected device.

    It is available for sale in black color option and comes with an 18-month warranty. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering huge discounts on other Soundcore heads under Great Indian Sale.

    You can also opt for the Sport Air which is priced at Rs. 1,899, Spirit Pro with GVA at Rs. 3,599, Liberty Lite is listed for Rs. 3,999, Life 2 NC for Rs. 6,999), and up to 40% discounts on other products.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
