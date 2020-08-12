Soundcore Life Dot 2 With 100 Hours Of Battery Life Launched For Rs. 3,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Soundcore by Anker has come up with a new pair of true wireless earbuds dubbed Life Dot 2 in India. It flaunts a damage-proof build and an ergonomic design that is targeted at fitness enthusiasts. This pair of earbuds is touted to provide up to 100 hours of playtime along with the charging case.

The unique aspect of the Soundcore Life Dot 2 true wireless earbuds is the presence AirWings. It features a hollow silicone build that deflates and conforms to the size and shape of the ear to provide an excellent fit and unparalleled comfort. This pair of true wireless earbuds features 8mm triple-layer, dynamic drivers and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 along with support for multiple pairing modes.

The latest offering from Soundcore by Anker, Soundcore Life Dot 2 arrives in Black color and is priced at Rs. 3,499. It is already up for sale via the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 Features

Soundcore Life Dot 2 comes with 8mm dynamic drivers to provide balanced music output with 100% more treble and 40% more bass. With Bluetooth 5.1, it can establish a stable connection for uninterrupted and clear music output. There are mono or stereo modes tat let the users use both earbuds or just one of them. Once the users remove one of them from the charging case, it enters the Mono mode automatically.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 flaunts one-step pairing and makes use of its own proprietary Push and Go technology, which automatically connects with the device that was paired at last. Also, there is IPX5 certification that makes this pair of true wireless earbuds water-resistant, thereby making it possible to walk in the rain too.

When it comes to the battery life, there is a USB Type-C port on the Soundcore Life Dot 2's charging case, which powers it up with high-speed USB-C charging. The fast-charging earbuds can last up to 1.5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge and the charging case can last up to a whopping 100 hours of playtime in just 8 hours of charge.

