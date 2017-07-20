Speakerhats: The latest wearable product from iconic gaming brand Atari

Atari has come up with a new product and it's not a console nor is it a game, in fact, it is a hat. Yes, the Atari Speakerhats has been announced by the company which is powered by Audiowear technology.

Atari will unveil three stylish Speakerhats at the San Diego Comic Con next week. A special edition Blade Runner 2049 Speakerhats will also be released along with the sequel to the 1982 sci-fi in October.

Atari recently unveiled a gaming console the Ataribox, after 24 years. It looks like Atari is on fire and is ready to take risks and with what seems to be an innovative desperation, has come up with a hat that has in-built speakers.

There is nothing too innovative about a pair of speakers with a hat attached to it but it sure is an idea no one has ever executed before. Speakerhats certainly cool gadgets to possess and while there are four versions of this product announced, there is more to come.

Michael Artz, COO of the new Atari Connect division of the iconic brand mentioned,"In addition to the Blade Runner limited edition we're doing, which is a cool and bad ass hat that will look like it belongs in the 2049 world, we have a bunch of others we're involved with. We'll have hats based on some classic Atari franchises."

The Speakerhats, that will debut with the release of the sequel to Blade Runner, will come in Black, Blue, and Black on Black colors. They will bear a classic baseball hat design.

According to Audiowear, the hats are still under development and Atari is working on its design as well as engineering to make it comfortable and to impart it a seamless quality.

Speakerhats will support connection to smartphones as well through Bluetooth.