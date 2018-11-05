Stuffcool launched 10000mAh Type-C power bank in India for Rs 2,999

Stuffcool has launched its latest 10000mAh power bank today in India. Recently the company launched its 20000mAhg power bank with two-way Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. The newly launched power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999, and you can grab it on e-commerce site Flipkart and Amazon.in.

The power bank comes with a Type-C Output and also offers two full-sized Quick Charge 3.0 Type-A USB ports. The Type-C port comes with fast charging and 18W USB-PD which is capable of both input and output. There is one Micro-USB port which is available to charge the power bank.

Design wise the power bank looks traditional and comes with four LED indicators, which is responsible for indicating the current charge level of the battery bank. It also shows the level of charge while charging, there is also a dedicated blue LED light, which lights up when you charge the device by using Quick Charging, or when you charge the power bank with Quick charging. The blue light also lights up when you are in UBS Power Delivery mode.

The newly launched power bank also supports USB Power delivery and the USB-PD which is capable of charging the device with up to 70 per cent faster than the traditional 5W charger. It is also capable of protecting your device from overcharging, it stops charging automatically when the device gets a full charge. It sports an intelligence control circuit which protects the device from over current, over-power and short circuit. It uses Mfi certified Type C to lightning cable, It comes with more than 500 times charge and discharge cycles.

So if you are looking to buying something trustworthy and reliable on the go then you can buy this power bank. It is available for purchase on online stores like Amazon and Flipkart. Moreover, today both the websites are offering some exclusive discounts, as today is the last day of sale. There is some possibility that you will grab some discounts on the device.