Stuffcool Ultimus 115W Might Be The Car Charger You Were Looking For

Buying a car charger can be a tedious task. There are many fakes available on the internet and branded ones don't always impress with their charging speeds and features. But this new car charger from the Indian brand Stuffcool seems like the real deal. At Rs. 2,999, the Ultimus 115W could be the most powerful and feature-rich car charger in India, making it a great accessory for avid travelers and commuters.

Key Tech Specifications



• Output USB-A: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/2.5A

• Output Type-C1: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A

• PPS C1: 3.3~11V 4.05A, C2- 3.3~11V 2A

• Output Type-C2: 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A

As per Stuffcool, the portable car accessory is capable of recharging MacBooks/Type C laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wearables all at the same time. The car charger features three ports- two Type-C ports and one Type-A port. The top-most Type-C Port has a power output of up to 65W.

Since this port offer 'Power Delivery' output and also support PPS Fast charging protocols, it can refuel Samsung Flagship phones/tablets at their rated requirement of 45W PPS power. Stuffcool also mentions that this topmost Type-C port is also capable to charge a Macbook, Type C Laptops, and even a Nintendo switch.

The second Type-C Port is limited to 20W of Type-C Power Delivery output and should ideally be used to recharge Apple iPhones. The bottommost Type-A charging port supports a universal fast charging protocol and delivers up to 30W of power. The Type-A port is compatible with QC3.0, Huawei SuperCharge, and Moto TurboCharge charging protocols. Combined, the three ports offer a total power output of 115W.

Recharge 3 Devices At A Time

Like most car chargers, the Ultimus115 fits into any standard 12V socket in cars and can be used to refuel the batteries of three devices at the same time. As far as safety is concerned, Stuffcool mentions that the Ultimus115 car charge has five layers of 'Intelligent safety protocols' to offer charge protection to the connected devices.

Additionally, the car charger has an Auto-Detect IC, which automatically delivers the optimal power to the connected device based on its requirements. These features and promised real-life performance claims sound too good to be true. When we get our hands on the Stuffcool Ultimus 115W, we will give you our detailed reviews on its performance.

