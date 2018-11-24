Syska launches Reverb C2 wireless earphones for Rs 2,849 in India

Syska Group, a well known FMEG (Fast Moving Electronics Goods) brand primarily known for accessories such as power banks, LED bulbs and others has announced a new product for the Indian market. Syska has introduced new wireless earphones called Reverb C2.

The Syska Reverb C2 wireless earphones offer a comfortable hands-free design which will make it easy for the users to wear the earphones for a longer period of time. The Reverb C2 wireless earphone comes with an IPX4 rating which makes it dust and water resistant. This will allow the users to enjoy their music both indoors as well as outdoors.

As for the other features, the earphones utilize HDAB Technology which allows the earphone to deliver a loud and crisp audio output with rich bass. The HDAB Technology is combined with high precision equalizer which ensures that the music played is of high resolution. The Syska Reverb C2 Earphone is compatible with all types of smartphones, tablets, PC or Mac book and music players. It comes integrated with an inbuilt equalizer function of Google Music and iTunes. This will allow the users to fine-tune the equalizer themselves.

The Syska Reverb earphone features an ergonomic design and is flexible to wear around the neck. The ear-comfort while wearing the device is further enhanced with the stabilizing silicon ear-gel. These ensure a perfect fit for long-term wear. It is built with polyurethane joints to keep it lightweight and easy to carry around the whole day.

Mr. Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group commented, "New technologies are replacing the wired earphones with the wireless ones and consumers are now fond of Bluetooth earphones because of the ease to carry them. By launching Reverb C2, Syska is not only looking at providing a seamless music experience to the user but we also want the consumers to experience comfort in the communication aspect too. We believe in bringing new and innovative products that will benefit the consumers and change their perception from using just a normal earphone to a classic earphone. Syska Reverb is esthetically designed to provide comfort and style at the same time and it is an all-day wear with great features".

As for the pricing and availability, the earphone carries a price tag of Rs 2,849 and will be available for sale on the leading e-commerce platforms in India including Amazon and Flipkart.