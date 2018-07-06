TAGG Digital unveils affordable metallic mobile accessories at Rs. 999 each

TAGG Digital, an emerging Indian consumer Electronics Brand has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of new affordable mobile accessories. The Indian electronic gadget brand has announced its first-ever metallic range of accessories, which comprises of metal body car charger-Roadster and earphones-Metal.

The new mobile products are priced at Rs. 999 each and can be purchased from TAGG Digital Website and e-commerce platform-Amazon and Flipkart. Let's find out more about the new products in detail.

TAGG Metal Earphones

The new TAGG Metal earphones come with a 1.5 meter long wire for the comfortable listening experience. TAGG says that the snake braided earphone's cable is tough and tangle-free. The brand claims that the earphones have a durable design, ensuring that the earphones always stay in place while running, jogging and gyming. TAGG mentioned that the earphones come with nano-coating technology to protect earbuds against sweat during the workout.

The earphones encompass noise-canceling microphone that will enable trouble-free calling experience on-the-go. The new metal earphones by TGG Digital are said to be lightweight, compact and are equipped with 10 mm drivers for HD audio experience. At Rs. 999, the Metal earphones by TAGG Digital can be a good budget audio accessory; however, we are yet to test their audio performance to give you a final verdict.

TAGG Roadster Car Charger

Next in the list is TAGG roadster car charger. The mobile car charger is equipped with the latest Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge technology and is said to charge your phone four times faster than the standard chargers. The mobile charger has a sleek and a compact design and consists of two USB ports and an LED light for after dark. The charger comes with multiple built-in safeguards to protect the devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. TAGG claims that the new metallic car mobile charger is equipped with one of the latest and most efficient USB charging technology and can charge compatible devices to 80% in just 35 minutes. The charger has a total output of 3.0 A + 2.4 A.

Speaking on the launch, Amitesh Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of TAGG Digital, said, "Our metallic range is an ideal combination of functionality and style. It would definitely be a perfect pick for tech enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmos at value price points."

To recall, TAGG Digital announced its first Bluetooth speaker-LOOP in Q1 2018. The speaker has a sleek design and comes with the following spec-sheet:

Bluetooth - V4.0 2, Output - 16 Watts (8*2), Battery - 2200 mAH, Charging Time - 2 Hours, Music Play Time - 5 Hours.

We at Gizbot.com will give TAGG's new mobile accessories a thorough testing to give you a better understanding of their usability and performance. Stay tuned.