TAGG PowerBass-700 headphones launched in India for Rs 2,999

TAGG, an emerging electronic accessories brand has launched new wireless headphones PowerBass-700 in India. The PowerBass 700 is the successor of the company's previous wireless headphones, the PowerBass-400 which was launched last year in by the company.

The latest pair of wireless headphones is said to deliver a powerful sound output with deep bass. The headphones come with an original price tag of Rs 4,499, however, the headphone will retail at Rs 2,999 on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and on Tagg's official website.

The new Tagg PowerBass 700 features a lightweight wireless design which makes it easy to carry the device around. The headphones offer a foldable design and have 20mm soft padded ear cushions which will make the headphones comfortable to use even with prolonged usage period. The ergonomically designed foldable headphones would be a perfect fit while on the go.

The headphones come equipped with a powerful CSR8635 chipset which allows the headphone to deliver seamless connectivity with smartphones, laptops, tablets, and PCs. This means that the users can enjoy an uninterrupted music playback session while they are connected wirelessly with the respective devices.

The headphone packs a 40mm driver and comes equipped with a bass toggle which helps it to produce high-resolution audio output with clear vocals and apt bass output. The headphones are powered by 500mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 14 hours of back up with one single charge. We still need to review the unit so that we can verify all the claims made by the company.

Besides, the headphones can be used both as wired and wireless headset. So, if in case you need to connect the headphones with a non-Bluetooth device, you can easily do so via AUX cable. The headphone also comes integrated with a built-in microphone which will allow the users to answer calls. You also get volume control keys to adjust the volume of the headphone.