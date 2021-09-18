Just In
Tarbull MusicMate 550 Neckband Earphones With Preloaded Music Announced: Price, Features
Wireless earbuds and audio accessories are a diverse market that's available in a wide budget range. Tarbull has launched a neckband audio accessory that comes preloaded with songs from Sony Music. The company says the Tarbull MusicMate 550 is the first-of-its-kind that comes with preloaded music and offers audio playback even if not connected to a smartphone.
Tarbull MusicMate 550 Price In India
The new Tarbul MusicMate 550 packs several handy features and has entered the market as one of the first earphones preloaded with music. The neckband earphones are priced at Rs. 1,599 and is available with major retailers, including Amazon. The earphones are available for ordering and will be shipping soon after.
Tarbull Musicmate 550 Features
On the surface, the Tarbul MusicMate 550 neckband earphones look like any other device in the market. However, this one comes with preloaded music in it. Tarbull has announced this series in two variants with 1001 and 501 preloaded songs. The company says the playlist is handpicked and curated by Sony Music India experts based on billions of data points around consumer preferences.
The Tarbull MusicMate 550 has expansive genres of music that span from Romantic Hits, Soulful Memories, Down Memory Lane, Party Hits, Ghazals & Sufi, and Spiritual songs. When switched on, one can listen to the music that's already loaded on the earphones - without connecting their phones to it.
At the same time, the Tarbull MusicMate 550 can also function as a regular Bluetooth earphone. For instance, you can connect it to your phone and answer calls or listen to your personal playlist. Tarbull says the neckband earphones offers 3D immersive audio and vibration alert for incoming calls
Also, the company claims the Tarbull MusicMate 550 packs a 35-hour battery, ultra-fast charging delivering 10-hours of playtime in 10 mins of charging. All these features make this an exciting addition to the Indian audio accessory market. Yet, even with curated songs, audiences who prefer regional songs might miss out on the preloaded playlist.
Tarbull says it will soon be launching its range of pre-loaded headphones, speakers, soundbars with in-built music, and wireless earbuds in the coming months.
