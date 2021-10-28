This Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock For Apple Devices Is Worth Checking Out News oi-Rohit Arora

The DOCK D1700 fast-charging 3-in-1 Wireless charging dock seems to be a neat solution for my forever cluttered work desk. It is a single charging station that can simultaneously charge up to three Apple devices.

Sevenaire mentions that it is Qi-Certified, comes in a foldable design, and is built using high-quality copper charging coils. The Dock D1700 is priced at Rs. 3,599 without a charging adapter and cost Rs. 3,899 with an 18W BIS-Certified QC 3.0 charger.

Here's everything you should know about the unique wireless charging dock.

The Dock D1700 comes in a matte finish and has USB Type-C compatibility. It is touted as a single charging station for Apple smartphone, Watch, and AirPods users. The wireless dock is compatible with iPhones having wireless charging, iPhone 8 onwards. In addition to the smartphone charging pad, the Sevenaire D1700 also features an Apple Watch charger and is compatible with all Apple Watch models including SE/7/6/5/4/3/2/1.

It also comes equipped with a wired point for AirPods and can be used to refuel the battery cell on all Apple AirPods models including 1,2,3 and AirPods Pro.

The foldable design of the dock station allows you to charge your smartphone in stand mode or flat mode. Sevenaire has added two hinge points that facilitate positioning your smartphone horizontally or vertically at a convenient angle. This allows for texting and video playback while the phone is being charged wirelessly.

The wireless charging dock is compatible with both Apple and Android smartphones that allow for wireless charging. Moreover, you are not bound to remove the case each time you charge the device since the charging dock is case-friendly. As far as the fast-charging speeds are concerned, Sevenaire mentions that the D1700 takes around three hours to fully refuel the iPhone 12's battery from flat to 100% and about 2.5 hours to recharge the Samsung S21.

The charging speed can test your patience, so I would recommend using a USB/PD charging adapter (like the AMX XP60) that can supply fast charging to three devices simultaneously. Sevenaire recommends a minimum of 18 Watts or 9V 2A QC3.0 USB charger for best performance.

From a safety perspective, the D1700 also features surge protection apart from overcharge protections. The wireless charging dock also has an LED indicator that shows you the status of the charging device. Red LED means idle model, blue light indicates charging and purple light signifies a fully charged device.

Overall, the Sevenaire D1700 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock seems to be a good product on paper but we need to test it in-house to better understand its performance. It is available on Sevenaire website- Sevenaire.com and Amazon.in for a price of Rs 3,599 without a charging adapter or Rs 3,899 with an 18W BIS-Certified QC 3.0 charger. The brand is offering a 1-year warranty period with the charging dock.

