Toreto Bang TOR-307 pocketsize Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs. 1,799

Toreto, a noteworthy brand in the innovative and portable technology space, has just launched a very compact, affordable, easy to use and attractive Bluetooth speaker in India. Dubbed as "Bang" TOR-307, the newly launched wireless Bluetooth speaker according to the company is portable and extremely powerful that is an epitome of heart-soothing sound quality and peerless design.

"The sheer size of the new wireless speaker is absolutely enthralling. It can perfectly fit into your palm and connects effortlessly to any smart device or tablet," Toreto has said in its media release. While the company has good things to say about their new product, let's have a looks at what the device has to offer.

The speaker comes with easy control functions that will allow users to conduct various actions seamlessly. Users can just use the one tap control feature on the device for their music and they can play-pause-skip and control volume for their playlist. Users can use it simply to answer a phone call as well.

The portable speaker is backed by a 1200mAh lithium battery and the company has claimed that it will deliver non-stop playback for up to 4-5 hours. To deliver crystal clear sound and subtle wireless performance the speaker supports twin 3-Watt drivers and Bluetooth (3.0 + EDR).

The Bang TOR-307 Bluetooth speaker comes in four color options which include Red, Green, Black and Gold. This portable speaker supports FM connectivity, TF card compatibility and boasts of syncing capabilities with phones for checking messages or answering calls.

Toreto Bang TOR-307 Bluetooth speaker is available at all leading e-commerce platforms at Rs. 1,799.