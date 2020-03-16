Toreto Launches Blast Wireless Headphone With 9 Hour Battery Life At Rs. 1,999Toreto Launches Blast News oi-Karan Sharma

Toreto has strengthened its wireless headphone lineup with the launch of its Blast Wireless Headphone in India. The company claims that the headphones are designed for easy operation. The wireless headphone comes with Bluetooth connectivity with a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters).

Blast headphone comes equipped with a feature which switches off the device automatically when not in use. Besides, it also boasts easy control functions buttons like play, pause, power button, volume rockers as well as an aux port which will allow users to connect the headphones with smartphones directly when the device is running out of battery.

The Toreto Blast is fuelled by a 300 mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering music play for up to 9 hours in a single charge. The headphone also allows users to switch over from music to calls, letting users receive, reject and redial directly from the headphone with the help of functional buttons.

It also houses a built-in microphone to take hands-free calls. Moreover, users can also trigger the Voice Assistants like Siri and Google Assistant directly from the headphones and give commands. It also houses a microUSB port to juice the device with microUSB cable.

Moreover, the company claims it is capable of connecting with more than one device at a time. Besides, the company claims that the device is lightweight and comes with an adjustable headband which delivers comfort and proper fit.

Pricing and Availability

Toreto Blast is available in black and blue color option and the company is offering the Blast wireless headphone at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. The headphones will be up for sale via leading e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon India and across all the retail in India. The wireless headphone comes along with 12 month warranty.

