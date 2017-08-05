Toreto launches multi-functionality car charger “Rapid Charger 5 TOR 402” at Rs. 599

Toreto a noteworthy leader in the innovative and portable technology has today launched, Rapid Charger 5 TOR 402 which is a unique car accessory for charging smartphones, tablets and all 5V devices.

Toreto "Rapid Charger 5" is the latest entrant to the existing car charging solutions of premium and highly reliable car chargers. The company said, "with "Rapid Charger 5" it's easy to handle the power woes of your hungry smart devices bet it a smartphone, tab, power-bank or a smart camera. You don't need to pester about the charging anymore. Simply connect the device to the charging slot and get connected."

The company also claims that with the new charger the charging process is simplified as users have to simply plug-in the device into the car charging socket. The charger comes with 2 USB ports and has 3.4A output that supports two devices simultaneously.

The device also comes with features like Safety USB Charging preventing the devices from any unwanted current/voltage. It features a distinctive power short-circuit protection that prevents over current and over voltage and overload protection issues to ensure safety while charging any of the devices.

Rapid Charger 5 is one of the most designable USB car charger featuring an LED light for multiple feature functions as well. Thanks to its small size the charger can be stored away easily in the car when not used.

Toreto Rapid Charger 5 is priced at Rs. 599 and is available at all leading e-commerce platforms.