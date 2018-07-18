Toreto launches ‘Smash’ speakers priced at Rs. 12, 999

Toreto, a digital product market, has introduced its Bluetooth speaker "Smash" party speaker. The speaker comes with the features including LED display, TWS connection, remote control, Bluetooth, and others. Smash comes with 60W surround sound and decent treble.

The connectivity aspects of the Smash supports Bluetooth, micro SD card, 3.5mm aux input and USB flash drive along with a remote controller for customizing preferences.

The Smash speakers come with Karaoke Mic which allows a user to sing and record their voices. The USP of the speaker is its TWS (True Wireless Speaker) which enables a user to connect 2 speakers wirelessly and support more than 2 speaker connection through the wire.

Smash is designed to deliver powerful stereo sound claims the company. The device packs 6.5in midbass and 2in treble drivers users can amplify the symphony by adjusting Echo, Bass and Treble separately.

The speaker is accompanied by a wireless karaoke mic that enables a user to sing along, to a song. Users can also connect an extra mic to these speakers. Play via different Bluetooth devices

Smash supports Bluetooth 4.2 version. With just one click users can easily connect the speaker with various Bluetooth devices. Other than Bluetooth, users also get a support for micro SD card, 3.5mm aux input, and USB flash drive. The speakers have a battery backup of up to four to five hours claims the company.

Smash features digital one order or number keys (0-9) which allows the users to quickly skip to a song; users can record their favorite songs on Smash through a USB cable and micro SD card. It has a LED digital tube display that displays the mode and time in progress. The wireless party speaker comes with a wireless mic, Adaptor, remote control, USB cable and 3.5mm audio cable along with a one-year warranty card.

Pricing and Availability:

Smash Party Speaker is available in classic black color, with a black and gold wireless mic, at a price-point of Rs. 12,999/- and is available in retail stores as well as on all leading e-commerce platforms across India.