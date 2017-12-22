Toreto unveils iconic Twin Magno Bluetooth speaker in India

Toreto, a prominent provider of portable digital products has just launched a new magnetic and stylish wireless Bluetooth Speaker in India. Dubbed as "Twin Magno Speaker" this speaker has been designed to deliver the best possible hands-free experience.

Highlighting the old-school style, Twin Magno flaunts the classic radio looks with the wood-like body. As per the company, owners of this product can showcase them on display as an antique in any corner of the house and surprise the guests by streaming this vintage style speaker. The speaker further comes with magnetic attachment features and easy-to-carry zipper pouch that lets users take the device anywhere and everywhere.

However, the key striking feature of this speaker is its True Left and True Right Stereo output where users can further pair their devices to the speakers separately or as one system.

"This intact looking speaker set can also be used as two speakers by detaching them, thanks to its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) operation. One can turn them on and off separately, and play them with the help of aux on an individual basis once again. Besides, both speakers are eligible to play different music at the same time as per your preferences. Twin Magno belts out an exhilarating performance with its powerful amplifiers offering unmatched surround sound output with an amazing bass and mid-range treble sound output," the company said in a statement.

Further, the company has said that Twin Magno can give users an ultimate performance as a Bluetooth speaker. Users can enjoy optimum sound up to a distance of 10 meters and apart from the Bluetooth feature, the speaker comes with an aux feature for easy connectivity.

The Twin Magno delivers an output power of 5Wx2 1000 X 2mAh battery. "With the battery backup of up to 8 hours, one can practice the dance routine non-stop. If you wish to create a light music environment for more than 8 hours, you may play each of its unit one-by-one and bring the speaker to good use," the company stated.

While the company promises a good product, Twin Magno speaker is available in classic Wooden Brown color at Rs. 5,999. It can be purchased from all leading stores across the country.