Transsion Holdings launches Oraimo a new smart accessory brand in India

Chinese handset maker Transsion Group has now launched Oraimo, its smart accessory brand in India.

Oraimo specializes in designing, manufacturing and selling consumer electronics products. It is currently available in over 20 countries across Africa and Asia.

In line with its brand philosophy 'Keep Exploring', the launch is aimed to help young Indians explore through a large variety of cool, trendy, and smart accessories to add more excitement to their lives. This launch will help company's four mobile phone brands - itel, TECNO, Spice Devices and Infinix to add another exciting experience to the consumer's overall ownership experience.

"The growing mobile/smartphone adoption and digital penetration in India is led largely by younger consumers across multiple geographies. These consumers are always on the lookout for more, evolved offerings, which is why we have decided to further enhance their mobile phone ownership experience with Oraimo, our mobile accessory brand," said Guoli Liu, General Manager of Oraimo, Transsion Holdings.

Going forward, Oraimo aims to build on the success of its sister brands with its wide range of smart, innovative, and affordable accessories across various categories such as Power Banks, Headphones, Wearable Smart Devices, Speakers, Chargers, Cables, Protectors, Memory Cards etc.

Inputs from IANS