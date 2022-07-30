Truke BTG Alpha TWS Gaming Earbuds Launched For Rs. 899 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Truke is known for releasing various pairs of TWS earbuds at affordable price points. Some of these pairs of earbuds have a different form factor than what we have usually seen in the segment. The latest offering from the company is the Truke BTG Alpha, which is a pair of TWS gaming earbuds.

The launch of the BTG Alpha TWS earbuds comes close on the heels of the unveiling of the Truke Buds F1. The latest offering is priced affordably at Rs. 899 as a launch discount.

Truke BTG Alpha Features

Talking about the features, the Truke BTG Alpha's USP is its ultra-low latency, which makes it a gaming TWS earbuds. This pair of earbuds features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and comes with a response rate of 40ms. It features an ergonomic design that makes it ideal for long hours of use. Also, there is an instant pairing feature to enable faster connections. There is a dual-microphone environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for an enhanced gaming experience.

When it comes to battery life, the Truke BTG Alpha gaming TWS earbuds gets the power from a 300mAh battery. The earbud is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of playback time. Taking the charging case into consideration, the earbuds can last up to 48 hours. The company claims that the earbuds and the case can be charged fully in 1.5 hours. Also, there is touch control for quick access and powerful deep bass audio.

As per the company, the Born To Game (BTG) series specifically targets gamers in India who wish to enjoy high-fidelity gaming at a budget price point.

Truke BTH Alpha TWS Price

In terms of pricing and availability, Truke has launched the Alpha TWS earbuds in two colors - black and white. Notably, the original launch price is Rs. 1,299 but as a launch discount, the company is selling it at an introductory price of Rs. 899. The device can be purchased via the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

What's more, this pair of affordable TWS gaming earbuds offers impressive audio clarity and comes with a one-year warranty.

