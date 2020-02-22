U&I Launches Gamble Wireless Bluetooth Headset For Rs. 2,999 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

U&I recently launched its latest Gamble Headsets, a brand new Bluetooth wireless headsets and enters the Indian Audio Market. The newly launched headsets come equipped with advanced Bluetooth Version 5.0 for better connectivity, and it is compatible with all the smartphones. Here are the details:

U&I Gamble Wireless Neckband

The newly launched neckband comes with advanced Bluetooth Version 5.0 and has a connectivity range of 10 meters. Under the hood, the U&I Gamble is fueled by a 500 mAh battery. The company claims that the newly launched headphones are capable of delivering 50 hours of uninterrupted music playback in a single charge with noise cancellation feature. It takes 4-5 hours of time to fuel up the device completely.

It also sports multi-functional buttons to control volume and shuffle tracks. With its in-built microphone, users can take hands-free calls and also operate Google and Siri Assistant. Also, it can be connected with 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Specifications of U&I Gamble Neckband

Bluetooth Version:5.0

Battery: 500 mAh

Talk Time: 60 Hours

Play Time: 50 Hours

Standby Time: 800 Hours

Charge Time: 4-5 Hours

Working Distance: 10 Meters

Pricing and Availability

U&I Gamble is launched in black colour option and is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999, along with a one-year warranty. It is up for sale on all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also launched a new EQ technology HD 116 wireless headphones in India with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. The highlights of the headphone are noise cancellation technology. This one also comes in the same price point, there are brands like Oraimo, Xmate, pTron, and others which offers really good headphones at the same price range. You can also check out their products before making your purchase decision.

