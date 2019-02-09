UBON introduces India's first wireless power bank PB 8015 for Rs 2,999

UBON, the homegrown consumer electronics brands have introduced a new digital accessory in the Indian market. The company which is primarily known for audio products such as headphones, speakers and other accessories has now launched a wireless power bank. The new power bank launched is PB 8015 and it is the first wireless power bank which has been announced in India.

In terms of specifications, the UBON PB 8015 comes packed with an 8,800mAh battery unit with which you can charge a standard smartphone with up to 3,000mAh battery twice. The power bank also comes with a USB port for wired charging. There is a 30 cm long wire with which you can charge the devices that does not support a wireless charging.

The power bank also features a one-touch switch with which users can switch on and off the device. There is also a high-tech display that shows the power capacity along with the wireless charging status; this further allows the users to know the status of charging as well as battery.

Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co founder-UBON commented at the launch, "We aim to improve consumer's life with our every new product. Keeping the advantages of wireless charging we have developed this premium product at an accessible price to cater to the Indian market".

The UBON PB-8015 is compatible with all of the QI enabled devices and can charge them wirelessly. The power bank is launched with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and will be available for purchase on the company's official website along with leading online and offline retail stores in the country.