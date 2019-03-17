ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ubon Notebook (SP 65) Wireless Speaker launched in India; Price and Specifications

    The speaker makes use of a 2,000mAh battery unit which is claimed to give backup of up to 6-8 hours.

    By
    |

    UBON, a homegrown Indian digital accessories brand has launched another new speaker in the country. The company has extended its audio products portfolio with the launch of Notebook Wireless Speaker (SP 65). The wireless speaker comes with usual features which can be seen on the other portable wireless speakers in the market.

    Ubon Notebook (SP 65) Wireless Speaker launched in India

     

    As for the specifications, UBON hs not revealed any information on the drivers packed inside the speakers and has also not shared any information on the total output which it delivers. However, the company has given some insight into some of the other features of the speakers. For instance, the UBON Notebook Wireless (SP 65) speaker offers a frequency range of 60Hz~15KHz.

    The UBON Notebook speaker is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The speaker can be connected with the aforementioned devices via Bluetooth and AUX. It also supports USB, external SD cards and FM radio. The speaker does not come with any IPX certification; this means, it is not water and dust resistant.

    The speaker resembles a Notebook shape hence the name. It comes with leather straps which will make it easy to carry it around. The speaker makes use of a 2,000mAh battery unit which the company claims to offer a backup of 6-8 hours with one single charge. Though, a thorough testing is required to verify the claim.

    As for the pricing, the UBON Notebook Speaker has been priced at Rs 3,199 and is available in two colors including Black and Red. The speaker is available for purchase online on UBON's own website along with the other e-commerce sites such as Amazon etc in the Indian market.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue