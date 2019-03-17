Ubon Notebook (SP 65) Wireless Speaker launched in India; Price and Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The speaker makes use of a 2,000mAh battery unit which is claimed to give backup of up to 6-8 hours.

UBON, a homegrown Indian digital accessories brand has launched another new speaker in the country. The company has extended its audio products portfolio with the launch of Notebook Wireless Speaker (SP 65). The wireless speaker comes with usual features which can be seen on the other portable wireless speakers in the market.

As for the specifications, UBON hs not revealed any information on the drivers packed inside the speakers and has also not shared any information on the total output which it delivers. However, the company has given some insight into some of the other features of the speakers. For instance, the UBON Notebook Wireless (SP 65) speaker offers a frequency range of 60Hz~15KHz.

The UBON Notebook speaker is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The speaker can be connected with the aforementioned devices via Bluetooth and AUX. It also supports USB, external SD cards and FM radio. The speaker does not come with any IPX certification; this means, it is not water and dust resistant.

The speaker resembles a Notebook shape hence the name. It comes with leather straps which will make it easy to carry it around. The speaker makes use of a 2,000mAh battery unit which the company claims to offer a backup of 6-8 hours with one single charge. Though, a thorough testing is required to verify the claim.

As for the pricing, the UBON Notebook Speaker has been priced at Rs 3,199 and is available in two colors including Black and Red. The speaker is available for purchase online on UBON's own website along with the other e-commerce sites such as Amazon etc in the Indian market.