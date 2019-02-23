UBON SP 50 Wooden Wireless Vintage speaker launched for Rs 2,990 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The UBON SP-50 Wooden vintage speaker has an inbuilt FM radio and an AUX port for wired connectivity with the smartphones and other devices.

UBON, the India consumer electronics brand which is known primarily for its audio products such as headphones, speakers etc has launched a new audio accessory in the Indian market. Adding on to its portfolio of speakers, UBON has now launched a new wireless speaker in the country. The company has announced SP 50 Wooden Wireless Vintage speaker which carries a sub Rs 3K price tag.

The UBON SP-50 Wooden wireless vintage speaker features an old-school retro design but at the same time packs the latest set of internals. The wireless speaker packs an enhanced bass driver that offers a power output of 10~20W. This in turns allows the speaker to deliver rich sound with balanced audio output with powerful bass. The Sp-50 wireless speaker offers a wide frequency range of 60Hz~ 15Kz

The Sp-50 wireless speaker offers a wide frequency range of 60Hz~ 15Kz which will further allow it to deliver a good audio output. The wireless speaker comes with Bluetooth as a connectivity option and is compatible with all the devices with Bluetooth connectivity. The speakers can be paired easily with smartphones, laptops, and tablets using this connectivity option.

The UBON SP-50 Wooden vintage speaker has an inbuilt FM radio and an AUX port for wired connectivity with the smartphones and other devices. The speaker also has an SD card as well as a USB port. The speaker packs a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery under its hood. As per UBON, the battery lasts for approximately 6-8 hours with a single charge. However, we would like to test the battery before we can verify this claim.

As for the pricing, the UBON SP-50 Wireless Wooden vintage speaker is priced at Rs 2,990 and is available for purchase via leading online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart etc along with the offline retail stores as well.