Ultimate Ears announces Wonderboom Freestyle speakers priced at Rs 6,995

The Wonderboom Freestyle Bluetooth speakers come with an IPX7 rating which ensures a waterproof design.

    Ultimate Ears, a subsidiary of Logitech has launched its latest range of speakers for the Indian market. The company has introduced the Wonderboom Freestyle lineup which is an addition to its previously available Ultimate Ears line-up of portable speakers. The Bluetooth speakers are available in five different models namely Concrete, Avocado, Patches, raspberry, and Unicorn.

    Ultimate Ears announces Wonderboom Freestyle speakers in India

    The Wonderboom Freestyle Bluetooth speakers come with an IPX7 rating which ensures a waterproof design. The speakers have a battery back-up of 10 hours and can function at a distance of up to 100-foot (30 m) claims the company.

    Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, and Cluster Head, South West Asia, and Indonesia, Logitech, commented on the launch, "The new collection by Ultimate Ears is all about expressing yourself. You curate your playlist and personal style - why not has a speaker that reflects that style too? WONDERBOOM Freestyle Collection gives you big sound and the freedom to express your style in a trendy, tough and worry proof speaker. The new collection strengthens the Ultimate Ears portfolio for the Indian market with industry leading speakers across the entry, mid and premium range."

    The Wonderboom Freestyle speaker promises to deliver crisp and clear 360-degree sound. The speakers being IPX7 rated are waterproof, therefore can be carried around outdoors without the worry of getting them dirty. The speakers can be dipped under water up to 1 meter deep for a duration of 30 minutes. There is a UE button placed at the top of the speakers which allows the users to play, pause and skip the audio tracks. The company further claims that the speakers are drop proof tested from up to five feet in height. It also has a hanging loop at the top so that the users can easily hook the speakers with any backpack and other items.

    As mentioned earlier the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speakers have a connectivity range of up to 100 feet (30m). Upon double tapping the UE button on the speakers, it can be connected to other devices.

    Ultimate Ears announces Wonderboom Freestyle speakers in India

    The Wonderboom Freestyle speaker range will be available at a price range of Rs 6,995. The speakers can be purchased from Croma along with other leading retail stores across India and will come with a two-year hardware warranty.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
