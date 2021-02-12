Upcoming Realme Earbuds With ANC Likely On Cards, Hints Teaser News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in September 2020, the fast-growing smartphone brand Realme announced its plans to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. It stated that this new pair of hearables could arrive with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Following this, we saw the Realme Buds Air Pro fitted with active noise cancellation.

Of late, Realme is being speculated to unveil two new pairs of earbuds - Realme Buds Q2 and Buds Air 2. Notably, if the latest leak is anything to go by, this is the third model from the company touted to arrive with ANC.

Upcoming Earbuds With ANC

As per the details shared by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, Realme is all set to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds equipped with ANC. Furthermore, the teaser shows that the company will team up with the popular American band The Chainsmokers (EDM duo). It is promoted as "Noise off, Realme on". This caption is the reason behind speculations that the upcoming pair of earbuds will arrive with the active noise cancellation feature. It doesn't seem to be an exaggeration.

Looks like realme is partnering up with The Chainsmokers for their upcoming TWS Earphones! Interested to see what will happen with them on board.



Apparently the slogan is "Noise Off" which means the product might feature ANC. #realme pic.twitter.com/MgOvehAbTy — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 11, 2021

Talking about the partnership between Realme and The Chainsmokers, it suggests that it will be a top-end product, which may be the sequel to the Buds Air Pro launched last year. As of now, there is no official word regarding when the upcoming pair of Realme earbuds could be launched. Until then, we need to wait for further leaks and speculations.

The Actual Challenge

Notably, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) uses a noise-cancelling system in order to reduce unwanted background noise. The system uses microphones that "listen" to the sounds, both outside and inside the earphone. It has an ANC chipset, which inverts the soundwaves and a speaker inside the earphone cancelling the exterior sound by neutralising soundwaves. What's challenging is to incorporate genuine ANC to earbuds that have an in-ear design.

Best Mobiles in India