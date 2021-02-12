Just In
- 2 min ago Realme X7 5G With Dimensity 800U Flipkart Sale Today: Should You Buy?
-
- 59 min ago Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live In India
- 2 hrs ago Twitter Toolkit Explained: What Is Twitter Toolkit? Why Is It Attracting So Much Attention?
- 7 hrs ago Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale Goes Live! Offers On Smart TVs and Other Products
Don't Miss
- News There were no passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister Piyush Goyal
- Automobiles Racing Team India To Debut At Asian Le Mans Series This Month: Eyes 24 Hours Of Le Mans Participation
- Movies Live Telecast Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Education CBSE Practical Exam Dates 2021 Released For Classes 10th And 12th, Check Guidelines
- Finance How To Make Partial Withdrawal From NPS Account?
- Sports India vs England 2021: Wasn't sure if I wanted to play cricket again - Leach on Pant onslaught
- Lifestyle Waluscha De Sousa Looks Radiant In Her Wedding-Perfect Outfits; Take A Look
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In February
Upcoming Realme Earbuds With ANC Likely On Cards, Hints Teaser
Back in September 2020, the fast-growing smartphone brand Realme announced its plans to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. It stated that this new pair of hearables could arrive with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Following this, we saw the Realme Buds Air Pro fitted with active noise cancellation.
Of late, Realme is being speculated to unveil two new pairs of earbuds - Realme Buds Q2 and Buds Air 2. Notably, if the latest leak is anything to go by, this is the third model from the company touted to arrive with ANC.
Upcoming Earbuds With ANC
As per the details shared by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, Realme is all set to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds equipped with ANC. Furthermore, the teaser shows that the company will team up with the popular American band The Chainsmokers (EDM duo). It is promoted as "Noise off, Realme on". This caption is the reason behind speculations that the upcoming pair of earbuds will arrive with the active noise cancellation feature. It doesn't seem to be an exaggeration.
Looks like realme is partnering up with The Chainsmokers for their upcoming TWS Earphones! Interested to see what will happen with them on board.— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 11, 2021
Apparently the slogan is "Noise Off" which means the product might feature ANC. #realme pic.twitter.com/MgOvehAbTy
Talking about the partnership between Realme and The Chainsmokers, it suggests that it will be a top-end product, which may be the sequel to the Buds Air Pro launched last year. As of now, there is no official word regarding when the upcoming pair of Realme earbuds could be launched. Until then, we need to wait for further leaks and speculations.
The Actual Challenge
Notably, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) uses a noise-cancelling system in order to reduce unwanted background noise. The system uses microphones that "listen" to the sounds, both outside and inside the earphone. It has an ANC chipset, which inverts the soundwaves and a speaker inside the earphone cancelling the exterior sound by neutralising soundwaves. What's challenging is to incorporate genuine ANC to earbuds that have an in-ear design.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895