ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upcoming Realme Earbuds With ANC Likely On Cards, Hints Teaser

    By
    |

    Back in September 2020, the fast-growing smartphone brand Realme announced its plans to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. It stated that this new pair of hearables could arrive with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Following this, we saw the Realme Buds Air Pro fitted with active noise cancellation.

    Upcoming Realme Earbuds With ANC Likely On Cards, Hints Teaser

     

    Of late, Realme is being speculated to unveil two new pairs of earbuds - Realme Buds Q2 and Buds Air 2. Notably, if the latest leak is anything to go by, this is the third model from the company touted to arrive with ANC.

    Upcoming Earbuds With ANC

    As per the details shared by the well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, Realme is all set to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds equipped with ANC. Furthermore, the teaser shows that the company will team up with the popular American band The Chainsmokers (EDM duo). It is promoted as "Noise off, Realme on". This caption is the reason behind speculations that the upcoming pair of earbuds will arrive with the active noise cancellation feature. It doesn't seem to be an exaggeration.

    Talking about the partnership between Realme and The Chainsmokers, it suggests that it will be a top-end product, which may be the sequel to the Buds Air Pro launched last year. As of now, there is no official word regarding when the upcoming pair of Realme earbuds could be launched. Until then, we need to wait for further leaks and speculations.

     

    The Actual Challenge

    Notably, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) uses a noise-cancelling system in order to reduce unwanted background noise. The system uses microphones that "listen" to the sounds, both outside and inside the earphone. It has an ANC chipset, which inverts the soundwaves and a speaker inside the earphone cancelling the exterior sound by neutralising soundwaves. What's challenging is to incorporate genuine ANC to earbuds that have an in-ear design.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news accessories
    Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X