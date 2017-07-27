USB 3.2 to double data transmission rate using the contemporary cables

The USB 3.0 Promoter Group, which comprises of tech giants including Apple, HP, Intel, and Microsoft among others, boasted the USB 3.2 specification. USB 3.2 will be the replacement of existing USB 3.1.

USB 3.2 has been developed keeping in mind the multi-lane operation for its hosts. It is quite an interesting fact that USB Type-C cables already support multi-lane operations. With the introduction of USB 3.2, two lanes of 5GB/s or 10 GB/s of data transmission can finally be supported.

Brad Saunders, USB 3.0 Promoter Group Chairman stated, "When we introduced USB Type-C to the market, we intended to assure that USB Type-C cables and connectors certified for SuperSpeed USB or SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps would as produced, support higher performance USB as newer generations of USB 3.0 were developed. The USB 3.2 update delivers the next level of performance."

USB Promoter Group claims to double the data transmission speed. "A USB 3.2 host connected to a USB 3.2 storage device will be capable of 2GB/sec data transfer performance over a USB-C cable certified for USB SuperSpeed 10Gb/s USB 3.1, while also remaining backward compatible with earlier USB devices."

USB technology has seen a lot of transitional evolution in less than a decade which has made it hard for hardware developers and device manufacturers to keep up with the technological advancement. Certainly, USB 3.0 Promoter Group learned a big lesson with the introduction of USB 3.1 which caused a fair amount of jumbling up of hardware for the port.

