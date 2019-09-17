Just In
- 6 min ago Jays m-Seven Truly Wireless Earbuds With 9.5 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 8,999
-
- 57 min ago Digitek DBE008 Wireless Neckband Review: Average Audio But Decent Build Quality
- 1 hr ago Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WIFI System Review: Outstanding Performance Backed By Strong Signals
- 2 hrs ago NASA’s LRO To Flyby Chandrayaan-2 Landing Site; Could Locate Vikram Lander
Don't Miss
- Movies Mahesh Babu Follows In Prabhas's Footsteps: Prince To Team Up With KGF Director For Pan-India Movie
- Lifestyle Little Things That Will Make You Happy, And No, It’s Not Sex!
- Sports England star Ben Stokes brands reporting of family tragedy 'immoral' and 'heartless'
- Automobiles 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specs Leaked: Motorcycle Revised With Upgraded Electronics
- News In pics: PM Modi spends his 69th birthday with his mother Heeraben Modi
- Finance Gold And Silver Prices In India Relapse
- Education NIOS Admit Card Released For Class 10 And 12 Sep/Oct 2019 Board Exam
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Vivo True Wireless Earphone Announced: Specifications And Pricing
Vivo introduced its new TWS earphone at an event that also saw the launch of the Nex 3 lineup. It is the first Bluetooth True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone from the company. The key aspects of the new earphone include 14.2mm drivers and support for aptX and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology.
Features, Specifications Of Vivo TWS Earphone
The Vivo TWS earphones claim to offer high-quality audio and are equipped with the world's first flagship wireless Qualcomm QCC5126 chip.
The earphone comes with the dual-channel transmission that lets you with a minimum latency of 180ms. This transmission efficiently reduces the latency by up to 44% and 30% of power consumption. It comes with touch controls for volume and play/pause. It features dual microphones with noise reduction, IP54 rating, and Bone conduction voice assistant wake up.
Its battery claims a backup up to 4 hours of music playtime, 3 hours of talk time, and up to 24 hours of listening time. It also comes with USB Type-C charging which takes 85 minutes to charge the case. It features Bluetooth 5.0 dual-mode connectivity and comes with the first dual-capacitance in-ear sensing technology which is highly accurate and power-saving. And this technology can also achieve sliding adjustment volume and customizable touch operation.
Pricing And Availability
The earphone is available in black and white color options. And, its price starts from 999 yuan (roughly Rs. 10,115). The accessory will be available for sale from September 28 in China.
(source)
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,964
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,989
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655