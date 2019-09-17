Vivo True Wireless Earphone Announced: Specifications And Pricing News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo introduced its new TWS earphone at an event that also saw the launch of the Nex 3 lineup. It is the first Bluetooth True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone from the company. The key aspects of the new earphone include 14.2mm drivers and support for aptX and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology.

Features, Specifications Of Vivo TWS Earphone

The Vivo TWS earphones claim to offer high-quality audio and are equipped with the world's first flagship wireless Qualcomm QCC5126 chip.

The earphone comes with the dual-channel transmission that lets you with a minimum latency of 180ms. This transmission efficiently reduces the latency by up to 44% and 30% of power consumption. It comes with touch controls for volume and play/pause. It features dual microphones with noise reduction, IP54 rating, and Bone conduction voice assistant wake up.

Its battery claims a backup up to 4 hours of music playtime, 3 hours of talk time, and up to 24 hours of listening time. It also comes with USB Type-C charging which takes 85 minutes to charge the case. It features Bluetooth 5.0 dual-mode connectivity and comes with the first dual-capacitance in-ear sensing technology which is highly accurate and power-saving. And this technology can also achieve sliding adjustment volume and customizable touch operation.

Pricing And Availability

The earphone is available in black and white color options. And, its price starts from 999 yuan (roughly Rs. 10,115). The accessory will be available for sale from September 28 in China.

