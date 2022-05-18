Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2E Earbuds Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 3,299 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has launched its flagship X80 series smartphones in India. Alongside, the brand has brought two new earbuds namely - Vivo TWS 2 ANC and the Vivo TWS 2E. The former cost around Rs. 6,000 and includes high-end specs such as the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support, low-latency mode, and much more.

On the other side, the Vivo TWS 2E carries an affordable price tag compared to the Vivo TWS 2 ANC. Here are the pricing and sale details of both Vivo TWS earbuds in India.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2E India Price, And Sale Dates

The Vivo TWS 2 ANC is priced at Rs. 5,999, while the TWS 2E earbuds are launched at Rs. 3,299 in India. The former one comes in a black color option and the latter can be purchased in a white color variant. Both will go on sale starting May 25 via Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and other retail stores across the country.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2E Features

In terms of features, the Vivo TWS 2 ANC comes with 12.2mm drivers and an 88ms low-latency mode. For battery, they claimed to deliver up to eight hours of battery and up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds can block noise by 40dB and also includes SBC and AAC Bluetooth codec. Other features include Bluetooth v5.2, DeepX 2.0 stereo sound, IP rating, and Google Assistant support.

On the other hand, the Vivo TWS 2E has 12.2mm drivers, DeepX 2.0 Stereo sound effects, Bluetooth 5.2, and Google Assistant. For battery, the earphones are said to offer around seven hours of battery backup and up to 27 hours of battery life with the charging case. It also includes a low latency mode; however, the Vivo TWS 2E does not support ANC and Adaptive Bluetooth codec support.

Worth Buying?

The Vivo TWS 2 ANC will be a good pick for users who are looking for high-end TWS earphones. Along with ANC, you'll get great battery life, large drivers, etc. However, the TWS 2E costs higher in terms of its offering. As several brands are offering ANC features at the same price segment.

