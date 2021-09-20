WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD Launched In India; Price, Highlight Features News oi-Vivek

Western Digital has come up with yet another external storage solution. This time, the company is offering a product that offers plenty of fast SSD-based storage and is also easy to carry around. The WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD is now officially available in India, and here are the details.

WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD Features

The core highlight of this product is the size. The device measures

64.5mm x 64.5mm x 8.72mm and can be easily carried around in your denim's pocket. The SSD is available in 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacity with peak read speeds of up to 400MB/s2.

The product has a plastic unibody design and is also drop-resistant (up to 2 meters drop). The device uses a USB 3.0 interface and can be used with Windows devices, Macs. It comes in exFAT format by default, which can be reformatted into other storage formats if required.

As it uses a USB Type-A format, it can be used with most PCs and laptops without any issue. Do note that, it does not come with a USB Type-C cable, at least in the box. This means you might not be able to use the WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD with modern MacBooks, at least without an additional Type-A to Type-C adapter.

WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD Pricing And Availability

The WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD will be available from India starting from September 20 with a starting price of Rs. 6,499 for the 480GB capacity model. The device will be available via Amazon.in, Flipkart, Croma Retail, and other leading IT and Mobility stores.

For the asking price, the WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD seems like a good product, especially for those, who want a compact yet powerful storage device. If you have a PC or a laptop with limited internal storage, then this is a good choice, as it offers faster read and write speeds when compared to external HDDs.

As there are no moving parts on the WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD, it is also less susceptible to damage when compared to the HDDs with a spinning disk.

