Western Digital launches new SanDisk Dual Drive for Android Phones in India

Western Digital Corporation, a global data storage technology and solutions leader, today unveiled its latest mobile memory solution for Android devices, the SanDisk Dual Drive.

The new offering adds to the company's portfolio of mobile storage solutions, a pen drive designed for Android smartphone users who want an easy, instant way to free up space on their OTG-enabled Android smartphones. The new SanDisk Dual Drive features a sturdy, yet compact design. The presence of both micro-USB and USB connectors in it allows a convenient solution for customers to manage their files between different devices.

"With the increasing smartphone penetration in the rural and urban markets, there is an increased need for easy data transfer solutions. The new SanDisk Dual Drive is yet another testimony of our commitment to the Indian consumers. Paired with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, we have an excellent solution to help users free up space and manage their photos, videos, and files across their favorite devices," said Mr. Khalid Wani, Managing Director India at Western Digital during the launch.

The SanDisk Dual Drive is available in storage capacities ranging from 16GB to 128GB. It uses the SanDisk Memory Zone app (available on Google Play) for automatic gallery backup and easy file and media management.

The newly-redesigned SanDisk Memory Zone 3.0 app provides new features including an aggregated view of all content, a new timeline based photo browser, an integrated video and music player and built-in file compression and decompression capabilities.

SanDisk Dual Drive offers a 5-year warranty, and can be purchased in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities at Rs. 700, Rs. 1,150, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,500 respectively. The product is available in all e-commerce and Retail outlets.