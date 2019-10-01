ENGLISH

    Wings Lifestyle Launches Touch Enabled Truly Wireless Earbuds in India

    Wings has expanded its audio segment with the launch of the Wings PowerPods in India. It comes with digital charging case and power bank capabilities. The wireless earbuds are launched with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 on Amazon India. Here are the details:

    Wings Lifestyle Launches Touch Enabled Truly Wireless Earbuds in India

     

    Wing PowerPods Features

    The newly launched Wing PowerPods comes with a sleek design with touch sensors on both the earbuds. This will allow the user to operate the device with a touch. Users can adjust the volume, change songs, answer calls, and trigger AI like Siri and Google Assistant as well.

    The device comes with a charging case which is equipped with a digital display and power bank option. The power bank function comes with a whopping 2,500 mAh battery under the hood, which is capable of charging your smartphone mobile. It also comes with an in-built microphone which will allow users to take handsfree calls.

    These touch earbuds also come with integrated LED ring indicator which will indicate the power on and off, battery low, and a lot more. The company claims that the Wing PowerPods are capable of delivering music playtime for 5 to 6 hours on a single charge. Further, the charging case provides up to 5 full charges so users can get a total of up to 30 hours playtime.

    The earbuds are charged in the charging case and when removed from it they power on and automatically connect with the paired device. On the connectivity part, the truly wireless earbuds offer the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

    If you're interested in the product then you can buy it from Amazon India website. Currently, the e-commerce website is offering the device under its Great Indian Festival Sale. Here are the offers which you can opt for the device.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Offer

    During the sale, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI credit and debit cards and Credit card EMI transactions as well. 5 per cent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
