Infinix Xband 3 To Go On Sale From Tuesday: Price, Specification And More

Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings is all set to launch its smart health fitness device, Infinix Xband 3, on Flipkart.

A top-notch device from Infinix's will go on sale from 4th June. The device, priced at Rs. 1599/-, is the first smart health band in its category to offer a color display and customizable interfaces and can be easily operated through the Infinix Life app available on Google Play store and Apple App Store.

The newly launched band offers heart rate monitoring, BP tracking, sleep and activity tracker, oxygen levels, calorie intake, outdoor running, step counting, etc.

A sleek device with pin-based convenient clip-on charging, it is the first to offer color display in its price segment with three interface options to choose from. Users can also get an automatic weather report, Smart task reminders, etc.

Furthermore, Xband 3 enables the users to control their smartphones remotely, serving as a shutter for the camera or control music. The band is IP67 water resistant and offers battery-life duration of 20 days, as per the company claims.

To refresh the company has also launched its latest device S4. S4 is the first smartphone in its segment with a 32MP selfie camera and a 13MP+2MP+8MP Triple Rear Camera with a wide-angle lens.

The front camera features the largest selfie camera sensor-size in its segment apart from being equipped with AI-enabled auto scene detection and beautification.

The phone is currently available in colors of Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray. It is available in 3+32 GB variants with a 3-in-1 card slot that can support dedicated micro SD card slot up to 256 GB.

S4 comes with large 6.21" HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives end-to-end access of the screen with 89 percent Screen to body ratio. It has a sleek structure with a width of just 7.9 mm and weighs lightly at 155g.

The device has a Dual 2.5D Glass body on both sides and its curved edges merge with the display screen. A golden rim around the cameras and the sparkling effect of the colors enhances its subtle charm. It runs on Android Pie 9.0, boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer. XOS 5.0.

In addition, it has a fingerprint sensor and face unlock features that detect 1024 facial points ensures complete security.