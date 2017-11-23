Xiaomi announces two new power banks, aims to setup a full-fledged facility in India

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced two new power banks for the India market. The new power banks come in battery cell capacity of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh and are priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,499 respectively.

The new Mi Power Banks will be available online via company's official website- Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting November 23, 2017. Xiaomi will also sell the new Mi Power bank 2i across Mi Preferred Partner stores and all large format retail partners in December, 2017.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi’s new Noida Facility is entirely dedicated to power Banks Xiaomi's new Mi power banks are assembled in company's new Noida facility, which has been opened in partnership with Hipad Technology and will deal specifically in making and assembling Mi power banks. Spread across 2.3 lakh square feet area, the new facility has a warehouse, quality department and Xiaomi's dedicated power bank assembly line with production capacity of 7 Power Banks per minute during its operational hours. Hipad is also Xiaomi's partner in China for Power Banks. Power bank components are sourced from other markets and are assembled in Noida facility For now Xiaomi is importing batteries and PCBs from China and some components including covers are sourced locally. However, as informed by Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India, the company aims to setup a full-fledged manufacturing plant in the Hi-Pad facility where PCBs and other components will be manufactured or sourced locally. Battery cells powering the Mi Power banks however will be imported from China. Aims to setup a full-fledged battery testing lab in Noida Facility As noted, battery cells are undoubtedly the most important part of power banks and need thorough testing to prevent any unwanted accidents. To get some clarity on the reliability and quality of battery cells sourced from the Chinese market, we at Gizbot reached out to Mr. Jain. The Vice President, Xiaomi said, "We have a Quality/Testing team to evaluate the battery cells and it follows international quality assessment methods to evaluate the performance. Moreover, we are also setting up a full-fledged testing to test the battery cells in the Noida facility". 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Talking about the new launches, Xiaomi has announced two new power banks in India that will be assembled in the new Noida facility. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i features an elegant double anodized aluminum design that is lightweight, and just 14.2mm slim. Boasting up to 85 percent conversion rate, Xiaomi says that the power bank can charge a standard smartphone multiple times. For instance, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge Mi A1 up to 2.2 times or Redmi Note 4 up to 1.5 times. The higher-capacity 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i features a polycarbonate case with a perforated exterior for extra grip. The company uses two separate 10,000mAh batteries to create a bigger 20,000mAh battery power bank. It also boasts Quick Charge 3.0 and has a conversion rate of up to 85 percent. Lithium Polymer batteries and dual USB outputs Both 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i feature lithium polymer batteries. The new power banks have dual USB outputs that will help you charge two devices simultaneously. In addition, Mi Power Bank 2i has nine layers of world-class circuit chip protection, with adopted USB smart-control chips and charging/discharging chips built by Texas Instruments. As per Xiaomi, the design of the new power banks ensures safety, improve charging conversion rate and stabilize discharging voltage. How to identify a genuine Mi Power banks in the sea of fake ones We have come across several reports from consumers claiming that they have been cheated with fake Xiaomi Mi power banks. If you can also relate with a similar incident, the following information will help you out in future. Xiaomi Mi power banks' packaging has a specific sticker with a Mi label on the box (check the above picture). This label can be scratched and reveals a code that is linked with company's database. You can crosscheck the particular code with Xiaomi's official website to identify a genuine Xiaomi Mi Power bank from a fake one. We recommend buying only genuine power banks, be it Xiaomi, Intex, Lenovo, etc. as a fake one can damage your phone's battery and in extreme cases can cause explosions. If you have any queries related to Xiaomi's smartphones and new Mi power banks, feel free to write us on our website or at our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com.