Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini officially launched for Rs 799: The best looking wireless earbud

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini is already available in China for Rs 799 (79 Yuan). These genuinely wireless in-ear style earphones from Xiaomi will be available in White and Black color.

Unique features

Lightweight @ 4.5 grams

IPX4 certification for water and dust resistance

Single navigation button design

Bluetooth 4.1

7.2 mm driver for a rich music experience

Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini specifications

The Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini is a single earbud, so, it is more of a Bluetooth ear-piece rather than the complete Bluetooth earphones like the Apple AirPod. So, a user can only pair a single Bluetooth Headphone at a time.

The Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini also comes with a plethora of features, which are only available on Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 9.7 or the latest OS. The Headset can be used with select Xiaomi smartphones to control music, answer voice calls, and, the earbud also supports Xiaomi's virtual voice assistance Xiao Ai.

The Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini has a universal design, so, it can be used on either the left or the right ear without any issue. Unlike most of the premium wireless earbuds, the Mi Bluetooth Headset Mini does not have a case. It comes with a two pin magnetic connector, which can be used to charge the Bluetooth earbud.

For the General Bluetooth usage, the Xiaomi Headset Mini can be used with any smartphone running on Android or iOS without any hassle. The headphone requires an hour to charge from 0 to 100% and can last up to 3 hours on the continues music playback. As of now, the Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Mini is only available in China, and, there is no information on the launch of the earbud in India.