Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro With Noise Reduction Launching Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
Xiaomi is all set to introduce a new pair of truly wireless earbuds named the Flipbuds Pro. The company has shared a teaser to confirm the launch which is scheduled for tomorrow (May 13). Meanwhile, a few features and the design of the earbuds have been teased by the company.
Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro: What We Know So Far
The upcoming earbuds from Xiaomi will come with a stem-shaped design and active noise reduction of 40dB. Both earbuds and the charging case will be available in black finish with the Xiaomi logo on the back of the case. Each earbud will have silicone ear tips and an 11mm dynamic driver for better sound quality.
The earbuds are also said to support three audio coding - aptX adaptive, AAC, and SBC. Additionally, some features have also been confirmed that the upcoming FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds will feature three levels of ANC support that will be called- travel, daily, and office.
Other features of the earbuds will include transparent mode, search mode, wear detection mode which will help to pause or start music when you wear or remove the earbuds. Apart from this, features like battery, charging speed are still under wraps.
Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro: Better Than Competition?
Looking at the features, we can safely assume the upcoming FlipBuds Pro will be packed with premium-grade features. Some features like the stem-shaped design, transparent mode of the Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro are similar to Apple AirPods Pro. Considering this, we can expect the upcoming earbuds can beat over the AirPods Pro and other high-end earbuds.
However, the pricing detail of the FlipBuds Pro is still a mystery. So, we will have to wait one more day to know the price. As far as the India launch is concerned, we can expect the earbuds will arrive in the country as well after its China launch.
Most recently, the brand introduced the Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds in China for CNY 199 (around Rs. 2,300) and features of the earbuds include the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset. Besides, the earbuds claim to offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge. With the charging case, it will offer 30 hours of playtime.
