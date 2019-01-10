Xiaomi launched Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air for Rs 3,870, first sale January 11

Xiaomi has launched its new pair of wireless earbuds. The Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air is the company's second wireless earbuds and just like the previous one, this is also inexpensive. The newly launched earbuds come in black and white colour variants.

The company will make the Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air up for grabs from January 11 (tomorrow). But do note that for now, only the white variant will be up for sale. The earbuds weigh 5.8grams each and with the charging case, it comes to 58grams. Compared to the AirDots this will be much more comfortable to wear and shouldn't feel heavy.

The earbuds also come with touch controls which will allow users to answer and end calls. The earbuds also come with interesting features like Xiaomi's Xiao AI voice assistant, activating noise cancellation, and controlling playback. It is also automatically paused playback when you pull it out of your ears, or when it is ideal for more than 30 minutes.

The company claims that the Mi Bluetooth Earphone Air will be fully charged in 1 hour and capable of delivering up to 3 hours of battery life in a single charge for calls and 10 hours for music playback. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices both. Moreover, it also offers an IPX4 rating.

According to the specification page, users can connect their phone via Bluetooth 4.2 and not Bluetooth 5.0. The Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air comes with a price tag of ¥399 ($59). The earphone packs three extra earbuds of different sizes along with a Type-C cable for charging. But do note that it will still take time to launch in India. Currently, the wireless earphones are only available for China.

