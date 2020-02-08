Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger With Fast Charging Support News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has launched a new accessory which is expected to solve all the charging problems. The smartphone maker has added a new 65W universal Type-C charger which is capable of fuelling a wide range of devices including laptop, smartphones, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch as well. The company claims that the newly launched 65W Type-C charger is capable of charging compatible gaming accessories also, and this is 27 percent smaller and compact than the previous variant.

The company also claims that the 65W fast charger is capable of charging the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 1 hour 50 minutes. It can also provide 18W power output to charge the iPhone 11which is double the out of standard 5V/1A charging adapter.

Xiaomi has launched the Type-C Power Adapter 65W with a price tag of CNY 219 (approx Rs. 1,300) in the home country China and it is already available for sale on Mi official e-store. The newly launched adapter comes in white color option with single USB Type-C output port.

Xiaomi also claims that the outer surface of the device is flame resistant, and it is equipped with an integrated high precision resistant capacitor sensors which are capable of recognising the device and switch the optimal rate according to the device requirement. Xiaomi has also launched another variant of USB Charger 65W Fast Charge Version (2A1C) which offers two USB Type-A alongside a USB Type-C port to charge multiple devices at a time.

Xiaomi claims that its Type-C Power Adapter 65W is capable of refuelling 15-inch Mi Notebook Pro in 2 hours 25 minutes, Redmi K20 Pro in 1 hour 40 minutes, iPhone 11 in 1 hour 50 minutes, Nintendo Switch in 2 hours 55 minutes. It is compatible with brands including HP, Apple, Dell, Samsung, Razer, Asus, and more.

