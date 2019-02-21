Xiaomi launches new wireless charging accessories besides Mi 9 smartphone News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Xiaomi has unveiled a Mi 10,000mAh wireless powerbank, 20W Mi wireless charger, and a 20W Mi wireless car charger.

Xiaomi launched its most anticipated flagship smartphone Mi 9 yesterday in its hometown China. The smartphone packs some top of the line features such as a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, a triple lens camera setup with 48MP sensor and more. The Chinese tech giant also introduced some other products during the event for the masses. The company has announced three new wireless charging accessories alongside the Mi 9 yesterday.

Xiaomi has unveiled a Mi 10,000mAh wireless powerbank, 20W Mi wireless charger, and a 20W Mi wireless car charger. Notably, the three wireless charging accessories are compatible with the other devices in the market that support QI charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10,000mAh wireless powerbank:

The Mi 10,000mAh wireless powerbank comes with 10W wireless charging support. The wireless power bank houses two ports which can be used to charge two devices at a time. The power bank has been priced for RMB 149 (Rs 1,580) in the Indian market. It will be available in a single color option, i.e, black.

Xiaomi 20W Mi wireless charger:

This is the second wireless charging accessory which the company has introduced in the trio of the new accessories. The charger supports 27W input and 27W output and is claimed to charge up the Mi 9 smartphone from zero percent to 100 percent in 60 minutes. It features dual-cooling system with a salient fan and a heat sink. The Mi wireless charger is priced at RMB 99 (Rs 1,049 approx) and is available in white color option only.

Xiaomi 20W Mi wireless car charger:

The Mi wireless car charger comes with 2oW wireless flash charge technology support and has a power input of 27W. The charger comes with a motorized clamp which opens up upon sensing the phone being mounted for charging. The Mi wireless car charger carries a price tag of RMB 169 (Rs 1,794 approx). It is currently unknown when these new products will be available for purchase, however, we will keep you updated on the same.

