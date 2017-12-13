Xiaomi launches next-gen Mi Noise-Cancelling In-Ear headphones: 12 hours of battery life and more

Popular smartphone brand, Xiaomi has now launched a new pair of noise-canceling in-ear headphones. The headphones have been launched in China and the company claims that the new headphones come with Japanese Hi-Res audio high-quality audio product certification meaning the headphones will deliver CD-level sound quality.

According to Xiaomi, the new Mi Noise Cancelling headphones come with a dual dynamic coil and dynamic iron acoustic structure which results in effective noise reduction. The headphones also feature the company's original patented music separation acoustic system that offers the listener an immersive and detailed experience with three units working together in the same cavity at the same time.

The new headphones have active noise cancellation with a 50-1500Hz broadband and 20dB maximum noise suppression. The headphones "can be effectively used in the subway, buses, aircraft, high-speed rail and even noisy public environment and it also comes with long active noise reduction life, which effectively eliminates most of the low-frequency noise," the company said.

The headphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and it features a 90-degree earplug design which shortens the exposed length of the wire and it provides better protection of the cable at the plug to ensure long-term use of the headset.

Additionally, the new Mi Noise Cancelling in-ear headphones are made from a metal body (6 series aluminum alloy material) that comes in a solid black color hue. The headphone also features an elastic back clip for the added convenience while traveling.

The headphones are backed by a 55mAh and Xiaomi has said that it offers up to 12-hour s of battery life. The headphones feature a Micro-USB port for charging and the battery can be fully charged in about two hours.

The new Mi Noise Cancelling headphones are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 2,900) and are currently on sale in China.