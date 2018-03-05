Xiaomi has a new smart offering, and it's not a smartphone

Xiaomi has no plans to take any breaks in its endeavor to upgrade its existing devices and produce new ones. After bringing smartphones comprising of high-end specs at a dirt cheap price, the company has now introduced an upgraded version of smart socket outlet and a USB charger with 6USBs and 60W Fast Charge.

The new Xiaomi smart socket outlet uses a sturdy material with smart functionality as it can be linked to smart home meters. The first generation of the Xiaomi smart socket was introduced in 2014.

The latest generation will be officially available on March 7 via Xiaomi Mi mall. Consumers will have to shell out 79 Yuan ($13). The main highlight of the smart socket is its dual USB interface which can be used with multiple devices at the same time. Additionally, it also has support for BC1.2 protocol, remote control, timer switch, power statistics alongside other functions.

This socket also comes equipped with a built-in temperature sensor that enables the socket to perform a 'hot reminder' function. The socket also has a real-time monitoring feature that alerts the user when high-power electrical equipment is in use and the smart socket temperature increased significantly.

The smart socket will automatically cut off the power if the temperature is too high in order to reduce the risk. The device can also be operated using the dedicated APP control allowing users to control the power switch.

Besides, the company will be launching smaller variants of the Mi TV 4 at a much lower price for the Indian market. If the rumors are to be believed, the 32-inch variant could be priced as low as Rs 12,999, while the 43-inch variant could hold a price tag of Rs 21,999. Also, the launch date is said to be March 7 in India

As for the features, the 32-inch variant comes with 1366 x 768 HD ready panel and will have a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic T962 chipset at its heart, backed by 1GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. The 42-inch variant, on the other hand, will pack a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution and will boast the same processor but with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.