ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Launches Transparent Speaker: Are They Coming To India?

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has been very aggressive ever since it started its operations. Now, the company is launching its products on a daily basis. The company has launched a transparent Bluetooth speaker at 3,799 yuan (Rs. 30,650). The MORROR ART floating speaker allows you to see the lyrics.

    Xiaomi Launches Transparent Speaker: Are They Coming To India?

     

    According to Gizmochina report, the speaker comes with dynamic floating lyrics that allow you to see the lyrics. The newly launched speakers feature a 21.5-inch IPS screen along with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The device comes with AR-coated glass and backlight technology.

    This speaker features six series of aluminum alloy shell and the 32-bit control unit. Furthermore, it has three turning modes. It comes with sweet voice mode, rhythm mode, and sweet voice mode. The reports also reveal that Xiaomi is likely to ship this speaker by the end of this month.

    Meanwhile, Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has also hinted that it planning to launch a new smartphone in the coming days. In fact, Xiaomi's managing director Manu Kumar Jain posted a Tweet through its official account.

    The tweet reads: "Exactly one year ago, we turned the smartphone industry upside-down by announcing that 48MP RedmiNote7Pro is coming to India. Any guesses, what's coming? What will be the 1st big launch of 2020."

    After this, many rumors are doing rounds claiming that Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Note 10 in February. Apart from this, a new report from Techradar said that the upcoming smartphone is likely to have 6.5-inch OLED screens. On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a 108MP sensor.

    Furthermore, the report reveals that the base variant is likely to feature 20MP, 12MP, and 5MP camera. It is also expected that the smartphone will have Snapdragon 865 chipset. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB /256GB internal storage.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi
    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue